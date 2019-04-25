RADINICK EMIL L.

Age 75, of McDonald, South Fayette Twp., died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in his home. He was born November 13, 1943, in Glendale, PA, a son of the late Emil and Savilla Wright Radinick. Mr. Radinick was retired from the Parkway West VoTech School as custodian and was a member of the South Fayette Volunteer Fire Department from 1970-2019. He enjoyed Nascar racing, cutting grass, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a hard working man. Surviving are his wife, Mary R. Bentrem Radinick; children, Emil Radinick, Jr., Charles (Mandy) Radinick, and Kenneth (Shannon) Radinick; grandchildren, Zack, Lexi, Jane, Paul, Catherine, and Wyatt; he is also survived by his sister, Sally (John) Vozel; he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Oliver and Debbie Smith. Friends will be received Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale (724-693-2800), where the funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Washington Hospice. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.