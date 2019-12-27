|
LEJA EMIL
Age 93, of McKees Rocks died peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Emil was a veteran who served in World War II in The United States Navy. Emil was the last of nine siblings. Survived by his loving wife Irene Leja; father of Emily Love, (William Love), Ken Leja (Chris Leja), Tim Leja (Denise Leja), Jim Leja (Barbara Leja). Emil is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid Steeler fan. Family will receive friends 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. FRIDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. SATURDAY in St. Malachy Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019