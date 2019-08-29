|
|
CALOMINO EMIL "CAL" W.
Age 93, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Husband of the late Rose "Sally" G. (McKay) Calomino; caring father of Allan Calomino of Orange County, CA, Vincent (Joan) Calomino of McCandless Township; proud and loving Pap of Christopher, Michael, Andrew, Allan, Mary and Emily; great Pap of Claire and Conner; brother of Joseph Calomino (96 years of age) and preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters, including his twin, Peter. Cal was a man who held 3 careers during his years. He was retired from the US Air Force (28 years service), Veterans Administration and caregiver to his wife. In his later years he was a prodigious volunteer at UPMC Passavant and UPMC Cumberland Crossing. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday 10 a.m. in Christ Our Savior Church (Holy Wisdom Parish, St. Boniface Church). Burial will follow in Union Dale Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to the Autism Association. Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019