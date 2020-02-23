|
MARLIER EMILIE GRACE
With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Emilie Grace Marlier, age 62, from lymphoma on February 12, 2020. Emilie was born in 1957 in Pittsburgh, PA and was the beloved daughter of Raymond M. and Gladys J. Marlier. She graduated from Chartiers Valley High School in 1975 and attended the University of Michigan. She then embarked on a 35-year career as a carpenter with the Greater Pittsburgh Carpenters Local 142. After retiring from the union, Emilie established her own handywoman business in the Morgantown, WV area. She also revitalized a family property on the Cheat Lake, where she built a straw-bale house of her own unique design and engaged in small-scale farming. Emmy delighted in the native plants, birds, butterflies, fireflies, and other wonders of nature she helped to protect through her stewardship of the land. She was active in a number of organizations, including the Greater Morgantown Interfaith Alliance, the Monongalia County Democratic Council, Mountaineers for Progress, and the West Virginia Botanic Garden. She was a certified Master Naturalist. Emilie was known for her great intelligence, creativity, kindness, generosity, and wonderful sense of humor. Her adventurous spirit led her to take up pursuits like skydiving and scuba diving and to travel widely in the U.S. and internationally, including two tours of Australia. Emmy was the dearly beloved sister of Michael, Juliet, and the late John Marlier, sister-in-law of Susan Marlier, Ada Focer, and the late José Arreola and aunt of Brandon, Meredith, Ian, and Grace Marlier, and Ana Cristina and Jesús Arreola. She is also survived by great-nephews, a great-niece, and a host of cousins and friends. She was the cherished partner of Leslie William Hartman. A celebration of Emilie's life is being planned for the early summer. The FRED L. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME is honored to assist the Marlier family. Memorial donations may be made to any organization dedicated to conservation or community well-being. Condolences may be offered at www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020