EMILY A. BOSANCIC

EMILY A. BOSANCIC Obituary
BOSANCIC EMILY A.

Age 72, of Harmony, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 while under the care of The Grove at Harmony. Born July 3, 1947 in Carnegie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl Shanahan, Sr. and Florence Mock Shanahan. Emily was a skilled seamstress and amazing chef. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca J. Kozar, and her husband, Aaron T. Kozar, of Zelienople, PA; her grandson, Keegan Kozar; her brother, Carl Shanahan, Jr., and his wife, Jonette, of Geneseo, NY; her nephews, Sean and Shane Shanahan, and her former husband and friend, Arthur J. Mersing. There will be no viewing for Emily per her wishes, and services will be held privately by her family. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her honor to your . Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
