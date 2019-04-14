KIENER EMILY ANN

Emily Kiener, age 40, of Upper St. Clair, passed away on April 9, 2019 of natural causes. Born on December 11, 1978, the loving daughter of Dan and Mary Louise Kiener; beloved sister of Thomas (Sarah) Kiener of Columbus, Ohio, and dog-mother to her beloved dog, Madison. Emily was predeceased by all four of her grandparents, yet is survived by many aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. Emily lived to enjoy the birth and early years of her two nephews, Thomas and William Kiener of Columbus, Ohio. She was a double graduate of Duquesne University with an undergraduate degree in Elementary/Special Education and a Master of Science in Education degree. She was also a certified teacher of English as a Second Language, earned from the University of California, Irvine. All who knew her enjoyed Emily's quick wit, sense of humor and love of animals. Her perseverance in battling numerous health issues has come to an end in everlasting peace. Arrangements by BEINHAUER's are private and a Memorial Service is being planned for later in April or early May. If desired, memorials may be made in Emily's name to: Animal Friends, Inc., 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.