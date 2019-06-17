BECER EMILY (SHAGINAW)

Age 93, of Lawrenceville died on June 16th. She was the wife of the late Frank Becer; mother of Allan Becer and the late Dr. Mark Becer, MD; mother-in-law of Nancy Becer; grandmother of Christine Becer and Marie (Trevor) Ilse; great-grandmother of Mark Ilse and Cecilia Ilse; aunt of Doug (Bonnie) Shaginaw and Jeff (Susan) Shaginaw; and great-aunt of Amanda Shaginaw. She was the sister of the late Edward Shaginaw and the daughter of the late Barbara and John Shaginaw, Emily was a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church in Millvale. She was also a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union and longtime treasurer of Lodge 234. She was also a volunteer at Croatia Day in Kennywood Park as well as the Arsenal Board of Trade 4th of July Celebration. There will be no visitation and Funeral Services will be private. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.