CZAJKOSKI EMILY (TARRANT)

Age 89 of West Mifflin, died peacefully on April 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, just seven short months after the loss of her "Chi" after 65 years of marriage. She was also preceeded in death by her beloved parents, Gerard and Agnes; and her brothers, Roddy and Bill. Most loving mother of Taryn (Damian), Teresa (Craig), Edward, Jr., William (Carole), and Tina (Tom); adored "Gibby" to Alison (Doug), Julie (Ben), Matt (Kate), Kirk (Courtney), Emily (Eryk), Brian (Olivia), David, Jason, Lexie, Charley, and Shea; the sweetest "Great-Gibby" to Espen, Ethan, Jesse, Chloe, and Charlie. Emily was a stay at home mom and Eternal Southern Belle and very proud of it. She enjoyed everything about her family and always made us feel special. She was never too busy for us, everything was an adventure and never a chore. What a blessing. The family would like to thank her caregivers, especially Theresa, Cathie, Maryann, and Michael, the staff at Paramount and Locust Grove, Miranda and Tabitha, and all the hospice staff. Your love and support has meant more than you will ever know. Emily was original, spirited, and opinionated, and so very proud of her southern heritage. She had the gift of gab and her stories were legendary in our family. We will take comfort in the fact that she is now in the protective and loving arms of Daddy and "Going to Carolina" in our minds. Safe travels Gib, as always, we sent you on your final journey with the praying of the Rosary. Dearest mommy, you have finally shaken your demons and are now truly at peace. Til we meet again. Family and friends received on Friday, April 12, from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe R.C. Church, Homestead. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.