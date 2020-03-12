DEASY EMILY (NENE)

A lifelong resident of Hazelwood, age 79, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side and entered into the arms of The Lord, March 9, 2020. Emily was the loving wife of 48 years to the late Patrick J. Deasy, Sr. Beloved mother of Kathleen Wrigley (Robert L.), Beth Deasy, Patrick Deasy, Jr. (Terri), Shannon Deasy, Meghan Heil (Raymond), and Sean Deasy (Bridget). Loving grandmother of Amanda Deasy, Samantha, Bobby and Jackson Wrigley, Faith, Kayla, Alonna, and Emma Deasy. Loving great-grandmother of Everly Jean. Loving sister of Shirley Parous and the late Bernadette Carmada. She will surely be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and an abundance of friends. Friends received Thursday and Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 14, 2020 in St. Stephen Parish Church at 10 a.m.