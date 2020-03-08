HANSHAW EMILY "HAP"

Age 94, of Longwood at Oakmont passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of George Hanshaw, Jr. for 41 years. Loving mother of Sue (Eddie) Marinzel, Paul (April Moore) Remaley, and Becky (John) Miceli. Grandmother of Zandi (Zack Mills) Marinzel, Rina (Kyle Jastromb) Marinzel, Zia (Dave Short) Marinzel, E.J. Marinzel, Danielle Miceli, and Samantha (Steve) Roy. Great-grandmother of Madeline and Ellie Jastromb. Dear sister of Jackie (Jack) Connor and the late Jean (Bill) Stafford, Eleanor (Paul) McAllister, and Ted (Shirley) Readman. A Slippery Rock University graduate, she taught Health & Physical Education in the Penn Hills School District for many years. She was an accomplished golfer and longtime member of Alcoma Golf Club where she met her beloved husband. She enjoyed time with her family, dancing, entertaining, holiday decorating, oil painting, refinishing furniture and "clowning" around. Friends and relatives are invited to greet the family between 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Ballroom of Longwood at Oakmont, 500 Route 909 Verona. A Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.