Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
EMILY L. STORMER


1934 - 2020
EMILY L. STORMER Obituary
STORMER EMILY L.

Emily Louise Deutenberg Stormer, age 85, of Whitehall, formerly of Brentwood entered into eternal rest on February 9, 2020. Emily is survived by her sister, Susan (Elmer) Simendinger; and beloved daughters, Marian L. (Philip) Randazzo, Monica S. (Dana) Culver, Cheryl A. (Benjamin) Moyer, and Jeanine L. (Albert) Malone; grandchildren, Jennifer (Padraic McDermott) Randazzo, Erica (Justin) McCall, Nicole (Alex) Niccolai, Lindsay (Bryan) Gay, Benjamin (Nicole) Moyer, Christina (Kevin) Maurer, Shawn (Kristi) Rose, Morgan Malone, and Alexis Malone; great-grandchildren, Fiona, Henry, and Grant McDermott, Maci and Jase McCall and Olivia Moyer, Madelyn Gay, Gavin and Delaney Maurer, Tyler and Mia Rose. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore D. Stormer of 52 years; father, Otto F. Deutenberg, and mother, Louise A. Deutenberg. Emily was a caring mom and grandmother. She was an avid gardener, animal lover, and amazing pie maker. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of Pittsburgh or Animal Friends.  Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
