Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
EMILY HICKEY
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:30 PM
EMILY M. (KOWALOK) HICKEY


1958 - 2020
EMILY M. (KOWALOK) HICKEY Obituary
HICKEY EMILY M. (KOWALOK)

Age 61, of Troy Hill and Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas Hickey; loving mother of Donald Hickey; dear sister of Eugene "Gene" Kowalok and the late John Kowalok; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, for a memorial visitation on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Memorial service at 5:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
