HICKEY EMILY M. (KOWALOK)
Age 61, of Troy Hill and Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas Hickey; loving mother of Donald Hickey; dear sister of Eugene "Gene" Kowalok and the late John Kowalok; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, for a memorial visitation on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Memorial service at 5:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020