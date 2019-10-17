|
|
SPADARO EMILY M. (MIHELICH)
Of Upper St. Clair, originally from Calumet, MI, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, leaving her husband, Peter R. Spadaro of 67 years, and five dear children; Christine Shannon of The Woodlands, TX, Michael G. Spadaro of Palm Bay, FL, Therese Spadaro of Baltimore, MD, Andrea Morrison of Bloomington, IN and Maria L. Spadaro of Asheville, NC. Also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Emily was a sports enthusiast her entire life, enjoying ice skating, bowling and tennis, and was devoted to her family. A blessing service will be celebrated Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. McMurray, 724 941-3211. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer. com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019