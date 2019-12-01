Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
EMILY THOMAS LOVE

LOVE EMILY THOMAS

On Thursday, November 28, 2019, age 79 of Perrysville formerly of Richland. Beloved wife of the late David James Love; loving mother to James David (Michelle) Love of Allison Park and Scott Thomas Love of Boston; grandma to Raegan and Dylan; youngest sibling to her surviving sisters, Sylvia Maxwell and Nancy (Carl "Jess") Geyer; and sisters-in-law, Nancy (Robert) Thomas and Beverly (James) Thomas and the late Stephen (Ruby) Thomas, Marie (Al) Yakelis, Edward (Doris) Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Richard (Dorothy) Thomas, Elsie Mae Thomas and Dorothy Thomas. Godmother to Karen Mance and James Thomas, Jr. Aunt Em to many, many, many adored nieces and nephews.  Born and raised in Milvalle to the late Stephen and Anna Thomas. Emily spent the majority of her years residing in Richland with her husband Dave raising their sons and a variety of pets in a house built by her brother, Jim. Her career consisted of early positions in advertising and banking, but spent more than 20 years working in the biology department of CCAC's main Allegheny Campus. "Mother Love" was also a devout Steelers fan, accomplished cook and world-class baker. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life and share memories Thurs. 6-8 p.m. and Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Service Sat. 10:30 a.m. at Gibsonia Presbyterian Church please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
