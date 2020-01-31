Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
EMMA A. (DePELLEGRIN) BORANDI

BORANDI EMMA A. (DePELLEGRIN)

Age 93, of Plum, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.  Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Borandi.  Loving mother of Joan (late William "Buzzy") McKinnon and Pamela Scalamogna.  Adoring "Meme" of Laurie, William "B. J.", Heather and Josh. Sister of Natalie Evan, Dolores Richardson and the late Marino, Rose, Virginia, Jimmy, Jean and Macky.  Also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Friends received 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239.  Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Joy R. C. Church.  Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
