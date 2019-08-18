|
STEELE EMMA B.
Age 95, of Natrona Heights, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. She was born September 17, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Emma Ramsden Flatt. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rankin Steele; three brothers, Joe, Tom and Steve Flatt; four sisters, Margaret Kerns, Dorothy Schweiger, Alice Block and Margaret Schweiger Buynak; and fiancee, Steve Buynak. Emma is survived by her son, Tom Steele and grand puppy, Buddy; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation is 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019