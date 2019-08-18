Home

Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
EMMA STEELE
EMMA B. STEELE


1923 - 2019
EMMA B. STEELE Obituary
STEELE EMMA B.

Age 95, of Natrona Heights, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. She was born September 17, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Emma Ramsden Flatt. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rankin Steele; three brothers, Joe, Tom and Steve Flatt; four sisters, Margaret Kerns, Dorothy Schweiger, Alice Block and Margaret Schweiger Buynak; and fiancee, Steve Buynak. Emma is survived by her son, Tom Steele and grand puppy, Buddy; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation is 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
