William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
EMMA JANE SCHAUB


2008 - 2020
EMMA JANE SCHAUB Obituary
SCHAUB EMMA JANE

Age 11, of Bridgeville, peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, from complications of pneumonia. Born April 24, 2008, the dear daughter of Adam and Dorothy (Ball) Schaub; twin sister of Evan William Schaub; granddaughter of Ronald (late Janet) Ball, Richard (Margie) Schaub, niece of Ron (Tami) Ball, Jr., Barbara (Jim) Evans, Amanda (Joseph) Obermeier, Russell (Alyssa) Ball, Carey (Barry) Flynn, Richard (Marie) Schaub, and Christopher (Wendy) Schaub; and numerous cousins and friends. Friends welcome TUESDAY 1-3, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. WEDNESDAY in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Give Kids the World (www.gktw.org). www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
