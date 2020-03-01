|
SCHAUB EMMA JANE
Age 11, of Bridgeville, peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, from complications of pneumonia. Born April 24, 2008, the dear daughter of Adam and Dorothy (Ball) Schaub; twin sister of Evan William Schaub; granddaughter of Ronald (late Janet) Ball, Richard (Margie) Schaub, niece of Ron (Tami) Ball, Jr., Barbara (Jim) Evans, Amanda (Joseph) Obermeier, Russell (Alyssa) Ball, Carey (Barry) Flynn, Richard (Marie) Schaub, and Christopher (Wendy) Schaub; and numerous cousins and friends. Friends welcome TUESDAY 1-3, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. WEDNESDAY in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Give Kids the World (www.gktw.org). www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020