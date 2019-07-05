Home

Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
Age 86, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in her sleep. She was born November 14, 1932 in Grindstone, PA, to George and Florence (Henderson) Titterington. Emma lived in Pittsburgh for over 50 years prior to moving to Nappanee, IN in 2017. She retired from Mellon Bank after 32 years of service. She attended Nappanee Church of the Brethren. Emma loved all children but lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She is survived by her daughters, Rev. Janet (Rev. Byrl) Shaver, Nappanee, IN and Carol (Steven) Smith, Delmont, PA; grandchildren, Chastity Fryman McGraw, Neil Fryman, Patrick Smith, Samuel Smith; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Lawrence, Uniontown, PA. She was preceded in death by a niece, Susan Hickman; and siblings, Audrey Franke and George Titterington. Private services will take place at a later date in Pittsburgh. Memorial gifts can be sent to Nappanee Church of the Brethren 301 Mack, Nappanee, Indiana 46550 Arrangements are with THOMPSON-LENGACHER & YODER FUENRAL HOME, Nappanee.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
