Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Resources
More Obituaries for EMMA WYMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMMA L. (D'AMBROSIO) WYMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EMMA L. (D'AMBROSIO) WYMER Obituary
WYMER EMMA L. (D'AMBROSIO)

Age 97 of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred H. Wymer; loving mother of Linda (husband, Gary) Smith and Fred H. (wife, Melody) Wymer, all of Penn Hills; also survived by several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters. Emma was a secretary at Edgewood High School for many years. She was a former member of the Penn Hills Senior Citizens and the East Pittsburgh AARP. Friends will be received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747) where services will be Wednesday, (time later). Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now