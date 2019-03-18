WYMER EMMA L. (D'AMBROSIO)

Age 97 of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred H. Wymer; loving mother of Linda (husband, Gary) Smith and Fred H. (wife, Melody) Wymer, all of Penn Hills; also survived by several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters. Emma was a secretary at Edgewood High School for many years. She was a former member of the Penn Hills Senior Citizens and the East Pittsburgh AARP. Friends will be received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747) where services will be Wednesday, (time later). Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

