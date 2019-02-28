|
|
FLANNAGAN EMMA MAE
Age 89 quietly on February 23, 2019. Beloved mother of James N. Flannagan, Roberta Smith; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, March 1, 2019, 6-8 p.m., at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center Street, at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral ceremony Saturday, March 2, 2019 11 a.m., in the chapel. Interment Allegheny Cemetery. Mrs. Flannagan was a member of Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church for many years.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019