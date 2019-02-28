Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Resources
More Obituaries for EMMA FLANNAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMMA MAE FLANNAGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EMMA MAE FLANNAGAN Obituary
FLANNAGAN EMMA MAE

Age 89 quietly on February 23, 2019. Beloved mother of James N. Flannagan, Roberta Smith; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, March 1, 2019, 6-8 p.m., at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center Street, at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral ceremony Saturday, March 2, 2019 11 a.m., in the chapel. Interment Allegheny Cemetery. Mrs. Flannagan was a member of Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church for many years.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now