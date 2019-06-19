|
|
YUHASZ EMMA
Age 96, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael Yuhasz. Survived by her beloved children, Marlene Rizzo, Barbara, Janet and Michael (Karen) Yuhasz; Gram of Richard, Brad, Lauren, Alana; great-Gram of Jake, Cameron, Carson, Luna, Ryder, Olivia and the late Claire. Also survived by numerous friends and family. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Panachida at 7 p.m. in THE EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Friday at 9:15 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church in Homestead. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Emma's name to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019