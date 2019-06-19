Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Resources
More Obituaries for EMMA YUHASZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMMA YUHASZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EMMA YUHASZ Obituary
YUHASZ EMMA

Age 96, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael Yuhasz. Survived by her beloved children, Marlene Rizzo, Barbara, Janet and Michael (Karen) Yuhasz; Gram of Richard, Brad, Lauren, Alana; great-Gram of Jake, Cameron, Carson, Luna, Ryder, Olivia and the late Claire. Also survived by numerous friends and family. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Panachida at 7 p.m. in THE EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Friday at 9:15 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church in Homestead. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Emma's name to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now