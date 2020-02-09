Home

EMMANUEL "MANNY" SMITH

EMMANUEL "MANNY" SMITH Obituary
SMITH EMMANUEL "MANNY"

On Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Ileane (Oblonsky) Smith. Brother of Jerome (Sharon) Smith. Uncle of Judy Kaufman, Alyse (Andy) Platner and Dr. Evan (Lisa) Oblonsky. Manny graduated from the University of Texas, Phi Beta Kappa and Harvard Law School. He worked in Washington, DC beginning with the Interstate Commerce Commission and elected to work with the Social Security Administration in Maryland and Virginia as well. Manny moved to Pittsburgh in 1991 to be an administrative law judge for the Social Security Administration. He retired with over forty-five years of service to the federal government. He was on the Board of Trustees for the Pittsburgh Opera and Pittsburgh Public Theatre as well as serving on the board of the Concordia Club. Services at Beth El Congregation of the South Hills, 1900 Cochran Road, Scott Township on Sunday at 1 p.m. Visitation forty-five minutes prior to service, (12:15 - 1 p.m.). Interment Mount Lebanon Cemetery/Beth El section. Contributions may be made to Beth El Congregation, 1900 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
