CHEVALLIER ENRIQUE

Age 53, of Evans City, sadly passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family and friends. Born September 6, 1966 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Victoria Reale Piluso and the late Carlos Chevallier. Rick worked as a Medical Dosimetrist for over thirty years. Rick was respected and well loved by both his colleagues and clients. Rick leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Theresa Lanick Chevallier; his children, Luke Chevallier (Sarah), Mia Chevallier and Oliver Chevallier; his sister-in-law, Michelle Lanick Rupp, and his grandchildren, Leo and Rex Chevallier. Friends and family will be received from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 116 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rick's honor to the EDCO Park Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 341, Evans City, PA 16033. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, following visitation, with Pastor Reid Moon, officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at:

