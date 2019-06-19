TEDESCO ENZIO J.

Of Morningside on Saturday, June 15, 2019, age 68. Beloved husband of Mary Beth (Lynn) Tedesco; father of Anthony Tedesco (Violeta), Lucia Watson (Joshua) and Victoria Tedesco; grandfather of Dominic and Liliana Tedesco, Evelynn Watson and Roman Cobbs and Enzo Carpenter; brother of Madeline Mair (John), and Paul Tedesco; also survived by nieces and nephews. Enzio was born in Spigno Saturnia, Italy to the late Antonio and Delfina Pampena Tedesco. Enzio was a painting contractor for 39 years before returning to the University of Pittsburgh for a Master's degree in Social Work. He greatly enjoyed working as a Licensed Social Worker at Mercy Hospital for five years. Enzio was a kind and gentle soul, who enjoyed his family, sports, cooking, reading, singing and playing the guitar. He was a longtime member of the Spigno Saturnia Club and an active member of ECKANKAR, the Religion of Light and Sound. The family wishes to thank his friend and caregiver, Charles Perrone, as well as Helen Vaccarello and the late Daniel Carpenter. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10:30 a.m. and until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrother.com.