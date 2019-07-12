JONARDI ENZO M.

On Monday, July 8, 2019, age 95, formerly of Charlotte, NC, Follansbee, WV, Willock, West Mifflin, and Pleasant Hills, PA died peacefully with two of his six loving children by his side. Beloved husband of the late June L. (Krupitzer) Jonardi; loving father of Robert (Christine Vercellino) Jonardi, Richard (Hilda) Jonardi, Gary (Christine) Jonardi, Terry Jonardi, William (Sandy) Jonardi and Lynn (Kent) Leonard; also six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brother of the late Norma Mickunas and Lidia Ludwig, and survived by sister, Valia Keller and brother, Raymond Jonardi. Enzo was the second child of Angela (Terzi) Jonardi and John Jonardi (Giovanni Giovanardi) who emigrated from Poviglio, Reggio Emilia, Italy in 1920. Enzo was a proud Army Air Force veteran of World War II, where he enlisted weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, served in the Pacific Theatre, and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. With 30 years of service with RCA Corp., he was a wonderfully warm, loving provider and proud father of his six children, and a devoted and caring husband to his wife June of 62 years. He will be fondly remembered and missed greatly by all of his family and friends. Friends received Sunday, July 14 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road (at 6th St.), South Park Twp. Funeral prayer Monday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity Church at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.