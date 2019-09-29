Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for ERIC DRAPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIC A. DRAPER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERIC A. DRAPER Obituary
DRAPER ERIC A.

Age 68, of Whitehall, died unexpectedly on September 25, 2019. Eric was a loving husband of Debbie (Kirschman) Draper; and father to Nathan (Lauren) Draper; son-in-law of Dolly Kirschman; brother of Kurt Draper; brother-in-law of Sue (Ken) Pyles; uncle of Jason Draper, Keith and Bill Pyles; and great-uncle of Lillian Pyles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Johanna Draper; and his sister, Cynthia Draper. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas A' Becket Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Rd., Clairton, PA 15025 on October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now