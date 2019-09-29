|
|
DRAPER ERIC A.
Age 68, of Whitehall, died unexpectedly on September 25, 2019. Eric was a loving husband of Debbie (Kirschman) Draper; and father to Nathan (Lauren) Draper; son-in-law of Dolly Kirschman; brother of Kurt Draper; brother-in-law of Sue (Ken) Pyles; uncle of Jason Draper, Keith and Bill Pyles; and great-uncle of Lillian Pyles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Johanna Draper; and his sister, Cynthia Draper. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas A' Becket Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Rd., Clairton, PA 15025 on October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019