Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
ERIC C. SHEPARD Obituary
SHEPARD ERIC C.

Age 56, of N. Fayette Twp., died, Monday, August 26, 2019. He was a teacher for 30+ years, 21 of them at West Allegheny High School; devoted son of Alan and Sandra Wolff Shephard; cherished husband of Karen Lukan Shephard; loving father of Brittney (Lane) Murphy and Holly Shephard; beloved brother of Keith (Laura) Shephard, Samantha (Jeff) O'Donoghue, and Judd (Megan) Shephard. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 11-2 p.m., immediately followed by a brief service at NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC. 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Teach for America – Donations PO Box 398305, San Francisco, CA 94139-8305.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
