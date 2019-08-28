|
|
SHEPARD ERIC C.
Age 56, of N. Fayette Twp., died, Monday, August 26, 2019. He was a teacher for 30+ years, 21 of them at West Allegheny High School; devoted son of Alan and Sandra Wolff Shephard; cherished husband of Karen Lukan Shephard; loving father of Brittney (Lane) Murphy and Holly Shephard; beloved brother of Keith (Laura) Shephard, Samantha (Jeff) O'Donoghue, and Judd (Megan) Shephard. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 11-2 p.m., immediately followed by a brief service at NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC. 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Teach for America – Donations PO Box 398305, San Francisco, CA 94139-8305.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019