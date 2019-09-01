|
|
MARSON ERIC D.
Age 56, of Ross, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019, with his wife and family by his side. Eric completed his life's journey after a 3 1/2 year courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Pittsburgh to the late Joseph and Grace Marson. Eric is survived by his wife of 22 years, Melanie (Paschaledis) Marson. He is also survived by four siblings: Christine Molitor, Barbara Vtipil (David), Joseph Marson (Vicki) and Grace Deems (Ron). Eric is also survived by nieces and nephews: Michael Barone (Sue), Robert Barone and great-niece Jordan Barone, David Colosimo (Kelly) and great-nieces Bella, Maria, Gianna and Sofia Colosimo, Jessica George (Michael) and great-nephew Declan George, Kevin Marson (Carly) and great-niece Teagan Marson, Brianne Marson and fiancé Michael Sivak, Ron Deems (Macae), Jeffrey Deems, Justin Deems and Danielle Deems. His extended family includes: Basil Paschaledis (father-in-law) and the late Leona Paschaledis (mother-in-law), Michael Paschaledis (brother-in-law), and Elaine Beegle (sister-in-law) and nephews Tyler and Dylan Beegle and niece Tyran Beegle. Eric was a retired sheet metal worker in Local 12 with 30 years of service. His passion included hunting and spending time outdoors. Eric was a perfectionist in every project he undertook. The family would like to thank the AHN Wellness Center and the 9th floor oncology/hospice staff for the compassionate, professional care provided during his many stays. Eric was well known for his many popsicle requests. Eric will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Per family wishes, there will be no viewing and a private interment at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Ross. Eric would ask all to be kind to one another and live life to the fullest. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019