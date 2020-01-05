Home

William S. Skovranko Memorial
Richford & Commonwealth Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110
(412) 466-8555
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William S. Skovranko Memorial
Richford & Commonwealth Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William S. Skovranko Memorial
Richford & Commonwealth Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
William S. Skovranko Memorial
Richford & Commonwealth Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110
Burial
Following Services
St. Hedwig Cemetery
West Mifflin., PA
ERIC DeFRANCESCO


1969 - 2020
ERIC DeFRANCESCO Obituary
DeFRANCESCO ERIC

It is with the utmost sorrow and heartbreak that we announce the untimely and unexpected passing of our most beloved son, brother and father, Eric James DeFrancesco, 50, of West Mifflin who died Thursday, January 2, 2020 in U.P.M.C. McKeesport. Born January 22, 1969, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of  James and Beatrice (Homoki) DeFrancesco. He leaves behind to mourn his parents; a daughter, Jessica DeFrancesco; a brother and sister-in-law, Kirk and Amber DeFrancesco; his significant other, Sherry Hathaway; a grandson, Elijah DeFrancesco; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC., 828 Richford Street at Commonwealth Ave., Duquesne. Funeral Services will be conducted in the Memorial Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Rev. David Shively officiating. Burial will follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery, West Mifflin.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
