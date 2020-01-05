|
|
DeFRANCESCO ERIC
It is with the utmost sorrow and heartbreak that we announce the untimely and unexpected passing of our most beloved son, brother and father, Eric James DeFrancesco, 50, of West Mifflin who died Thursday, January 2, 2020 in U.P.M.C. McKeesport. Born January 22, 1969, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of James and Beatrice (Homoki) DeFrancesco. He leaves behind to mourn his parents; a daughter, Jessica DeFrancesco; a brother and sister-in-law, Kirk and Amber DeFrancesco; his significant other, Sherry Hathaway; a grandson, Elijah DeFrancesco; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC., 828 Richford Street at Commonwealth Ave., Duquesne. Funeral Services will be conducted in the Memorial Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Rev. David Shively officiating. Burial will follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery, West Mifflin.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020