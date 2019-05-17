|
VIDRA ERIC J.
On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Karen Vidra; father of Christine (Jonathan) Wohlfeil and Rebecca Vidra; son of Andrew and Barbara Vidra; brother of Michael (Lori) Vidra, Karen Vidra-Zug (Jamie Zug), and Kimberly Vidra; also nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, PC, 4730 Friendship Ave. where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019