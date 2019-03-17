Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ERIC DUKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIC JAMES DUKE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ERIC JAMES DUKE Obituary
DUKE ERIC JAMES

Age 46, passed away at his home in Livermore, CA on February 12, 2019 of natural causes. Eric was born on September 28, 1972 in Indiana, PA to his parents, Dorothy "Dottie" Irvin and Charles "Jim" Duke. Eric graduated from Kiski Prep in 1991. Eric moved to Ithaca, NY where he married his girlfriend of 14 years, Rachel Antico, on May 10, 2008. Eric and Rachel moved to Livermore, CA where he pursed his passion for art. He spent most of his days sketching and spending his evenings with Rachel. Eric is survived by his wife; parents; sister, Erin Morrison (Bill); his niece, Ashley Wadsworth-Theiss (Fred); and his nephew, Tanner Morrison. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and aunt, Ruth Ann Medvitz. A memorial will be held at the Rustic Lodge, 2199 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA. All are welcome to view his art from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.