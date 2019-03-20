DUKE ERIC JAMES

Age 46, passed away at his home in Livermore, CA on February 12, 2019 of natural causes. Eric was born on September 28, 1972 in Indiana, PA to his parents, Dorothy "Dottie" Irvin and Charles "Jim" Duke. Eric graduated from Kiski Prep in 1991. Eric moved to Ithaca, NY where he married his girlfriend of 14 years, Rachel Antico, on May 10, 2008. Eric and Rachel moved to Livermore, CA where he pursed his passion for art. He spent most of his days sketching and spending his evenings with Rachel. Eric is survived by his wife; parents; sister, Erin Morrison (Bill); his niece, Ashley Wadsworth-Theiss (Fred); and his nephew, Tanner Morrison. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and aunt, Ruth Ann Medvitz. A memorial will be held at the Rustic Lodge, 2199 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA. All are welcome to view his art from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .