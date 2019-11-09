Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
CICCHITTO ERIC LEON

With his family by his side, Eric Cicchitto, of the City of Pittsburgh, passed away on October 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Falcha-Dean Barkley and his eldest sister, Terri-Lee Cicchitto. He is survived by his son, Dmetrius Cicchitto; his brother, Shawn Cicchitto; sisters, Sheena Bosworth, Roxanne Morgan and Shannon Barkley; as well as nieces and nephews. No visitation. Services private. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
