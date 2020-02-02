|
GRAYBILL ERIK
Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020, age 49, of Blackridge, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of 16 years of Kristy (Sager) Graybill. Loving father of Hayden Grace. Son of Larry Graybill (Dorothy) of Alvin, TX and Sharon Bassarab (Joseph) of Woodbridge, VA. Brother of Laurisa Goergen (Mark) of East Aurora, NY. Uncle of Andrea, David, Katrina, and Vanessa. Son-in-law of Sara Beth Sager (the late Gregory). Preceded in death by his grandparents Lynn and Margaret Graybill, James and Shirley Henderson, and Miriam Hoover. Erik will also be sadly missed by his large extended family and many friends. Erik graduated from Alvin High School in TX and attended Community College of Allegheny County before graduating with three business degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of PTK Honor Society, Plum Creek Masonic Lodge 799, and an active member and deacon at Beulah Presbyterian Church. Erik loved cooking, reading, sports, gaming, and spending time with his daughter and his dogs. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a good friend to everyone. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Erik's life at a memorial service at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCrady Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. To fight thyroid cancer and help other families, donations may be given to the American Thyroid Association, 6066 Leesburg Pike, Ste. 550, Falls Church, VA 22041, or https://www.thyroid.org/.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020