VARNER ERIN ELIZABETH
Age 37, of Bethel Park, unexpectedly on September 7, 2019. Beloved daughter of Robert Craig (the late Debra) Varner and Ed (Sandy) McCarthy; loving mother of Dalton, Olivia, Rielle and Linkon; sister of Jess (Steve) Nachreiner and Robert Varner; granddaughter of Al (Sue Berton) Malenka and the late Ann Malenka. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Light of Life Rescue Mission, lightoflife.org. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019