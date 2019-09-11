Home

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
ERIN ELIZABETH VARNER Obituary
VARNER ERIN ELIZABETH

Age 37, of Bethel Park, unexpectedly on September 7, 2019. Beloved daughter of Robert Craig (the late Debra) Varner and Ed (Sandy) McCarthy; loving mother of Dalton, Olivia, Rielle and Linkon; sister of Jess (Steve) Nachreiner and Robert Varner; granddaughter of Al (Sue Berton) Malenka and the late Ann Malenka. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Light of Life Rescue Mission, lightoflife.org. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
