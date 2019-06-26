|
BRIGHT ERMA MAE
Age 98, quietly on June 18, 2019, at her residence. Wife of the late Howard R. Bright; beloved mother of Howard (Veeda), Norman Bright, and Charlotte McDougal; sister of Sandra Sneed and Anna Sneed Whalen; 14 grandchildren; a host of great, great-great-great, great-great-great grandchildre; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St., at S. Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Nazerene Baptist Church, 7053 Hamilton Ave., 15208. Burial at National Cemtery of Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019