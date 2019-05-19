WILLIAMS, PHD ERMA PETETT

Pittsburgh, PA, age 88. Passed away quietly on May 13, 2019. Erma was born in Pittsburgh , PA. The second daughter of the late Rev. Weldon D and Lillian Petett; beloved wife of the late Lee Bert Williams, Sr; mother of beloved son, Lee Bert Williams Jr. She was preceded in death by sisters, Bessie Dykes, Ann Petett, Johnnie Mae Sandidge and brother Weldon D. Petett, Jr. She is survived by sisters Audrey Parker of California, Jacqueline Brooks of Nevada and brother David Petett (Carol) of Pittsburgh. Also, a host of relatives and friends. Friends will be received Sunday 5/19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Baptist Church, 7053 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Service will be at the Church Monday 5/20 at 11 a.m. Professional services entrusted to the SPRIGGS AND WATSON FUNERAL HOME.