Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spriggs-Watson Funeral Home
720 N Lang Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-243-8080
Resources
More Obituaries for ERMA WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERMA PETETT WILLIAMS Ph.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ERMA PETETT WILLIAMS Ph.D. Obituary
WILLIAMS, PHD ERMA PETETT

Pittsburgh, PA, age 88. Passed away quietly on May 13, 2019. Erma was born in Pittsburgh , PA. The second daughter of the late Rev. Weldon D and Lillian Petett; beloved wife of the late Lee Bert Williams, Sr; mother of beloved son, Lee Bert Williams Jr. She was preceded in death by sisters, Bessie Dykes, Ann Petett, Johnnie Mae Sandidge and brother Weldon D. Petett, Jr. She is survived by sisters Audrey Parker of California, Jacqueline Brooks of Nevada and brother David Petett (Carol) of Pittsburgh. Also, a host of relatives and friends. Friends will be received Sunday 5/19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Baptist Church, 7053 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Service will be at the Church Monday 5/20 at 11 a.m. Professional services entrusted to the SPRIGGS AND WATSON FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now