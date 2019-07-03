Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
Morningside, PA
ERMALINDA "EMILY" PERSICHETTI

ERMALINDA "EMILY" PERSICHETTI Obituary
PERSICHETTI ERMALINDA "EMILY"

Of Highland Park and East Liberty, on July 1, 2019. Wife of the late Patsy Persichetti; loving sister of Rose Niebel, the late Theresa Czerwien, Ida Marie Papale, Ralph, Anthony, Albert, and Henry Papale. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church, Morningside, Saturday at 10 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
