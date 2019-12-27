|
EGGERS ERMINA
Age 91, of West Deer Twp., PA, formerly of Tallmadge, Ohio, passed away on Christmas Eve in the comfort of her home with her family at her side. Ermina was born in Pfeiffer, Russia, a German settlement along the Volga River on March 5, 1928, the daughter of George and Margaretha Eckerman Burgardt. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tallmadge, OH and also was a member and Youth Leader with the German Family Society. She enjoyed Silver Sneakers in Tallmadge. Beloved wife of Werner J. Eggers, who she married on November 5, 1949, mother of Emil Eggers (Marietta), Hanna Lore Cirjak (John "Jack") and Mary Ann Luette (David), Oma of Melissa, Jessica, Andrew and Matthew, Oma-Oma of six great-grandchildren and sister of Adolf Burgardt and the late Augusta, Florian, Ignaz and Eugene Burgardt. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, with Fr. Charles Bober, officiating. Burial in Holy Savior Cemetery, Richland Twp. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-Aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019