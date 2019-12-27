Home

ERMINA EGGERS


1928 - 2019
Age 91, of  West Deer Twp., PA, formerly of Tallmadge, Ohio, passed away on Christmas Eve in  the comfort of her home with her family at her  side. Ermina was born in  Pfeiffer, Russia, a German settlement along the Volga River on March 5, 1928, the daughter of George and Margaretha Eckerman  Burgardt. She was a member of Our  Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tallmadge, OH and also was a member and Youth  Leader with the German Family Society. She enjoyed Silver Sneakers in Tallmadge. Beloved wife of Werner J. Eggers, who she married on November 5, 1949, mother of Emil Eggers (Marietta), Hanna Lore Cirjak (John "Jack") and Mary Ann Luette (David), Oma of Melissa, Jessica, Andrew and Matthew,  Oma-Oma of six great-grandchildren and sister of Adolf Burgardt and the late Augusta, Florian, Ignaz and Eugene Burgardt. Friends will be received at  the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Monday from  9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin  Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, with Fr. Charles Bober, officiating. Burial in  Holy Savior Cemetery, Richland Twp. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's  Association. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-Aeberli.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
