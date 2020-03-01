Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
ERNEST A. "ERNIE" MIKEC

ERNEST A. "ERNIE" MIKEC Obituary
MIKEC ERNEST A. "ERNIE"

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Ernest A. "Ernie" Mikec, age 91, of Ross Township, passed away.  He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Mary "Jean" (Unger) Mikec; loving father of Donald E. Mikec, Linda (Mike) Morelli of Morehead City, NC, and David (Patrice) Mikec; grandfather of Michael Morelli, Jr.  (Beth), Rachel Morelli (Christopher) , Pamela (Patrick) Gauntner, David Mikec, Jr. (Colleen), Clinton (Rachel) Mikec and seven great- grandchildren with one on the way; brother of Thomas (Mary Ann) Mikec and Anthony (Priscilla) Mikec; preceded in death by siblings, Mary Felix, Frank, Herman and William Mikec.  Ernie was a retired carpenter with Local Union #142, a US Army veteran of the Korean war and a member of the West View . He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a lifetime member of Millvale Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family at their Pymatuning cottage, North Carolina, and brother's farm. He was a very dedicated Pittsburgh sports fan. Friends received Sunday, March 8th, from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 9th, 11:00 a.m. at St. Athanasius Church. Memorials suggested to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
