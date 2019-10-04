Home

ERNEST ALEXANDER HUDDLE Jr.

HUDDLE, JR. ERNEST ALEXANDER

Age 97, retired Vice Principal of Langley High School, quietly on October 1, 2019. Husband of the late Corneal; a niece who was like a daughter to him, Stacey L. Bazley-Huddle, nieces, Monica (Ray) Bazley-Peele, Christine (Art) Manning; brother of Robert W. Huddle; sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn Huddle and Cecilia (Theodore) Bazley-Peters; preceeded in death by his brothers, Donald and Kenneth; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by services at 6 p.m. in the Chapel. Remembrances to in Ernest's name.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
