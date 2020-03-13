ERNEST EUGENE COKER

Age 89, of Pittsburgh, affectionately known as Ernie, passed away on March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Ninfa S. Coker; father of Amanda R. (Glenn) Aldridge and Charlotte Coker (Desmond) Gibson and the late Eunice Coker and Bryan E. Coker; grandfather of Chelsa E. Thomas; great-grandfather of Levi W. West; brother of Themla Speamer and Walter (Jacqueline) Coker, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214. Mr. Coker proudly serviced his country as a member of the US Air Force.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
