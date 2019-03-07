|
CAREY ERNEST F. "HERKY", SR.,
Age 84, of West Mifflin, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Manorcare Monroeville. He leaves to cherish his memory; children, Ernest Jr. (Stephanie), Eric (Tomeka) and Elaine Carey; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy Montgomery, Richard (Sandy) Carey, Alice Kirkland, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at First Bapist Church of West Mifflin, 3427 Cypress Street, West Mifflin, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Arrangements entrusted to the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019