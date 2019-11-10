|
CUDA, JR. ERNEST J.
Age 69, of Hampton Township, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, from complications caused by a stroke. His family and faithful dog, Luna, were by his side. He is survived by his beloved sons, Christopher Cuda, Robert (Megan) Cuda and Andrew (Jennifer) Cuda. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Devon, Nicco, Tobias, Taylor and Evelyn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Ahern, whom he married in 2008. He was dearly loved by his late parents Ernest, Sr. and Mary, sister Diane (David) Horn, his late brother, John, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. "Snooky" made friends easily and was loved by many. Friends will be received on November 16, 2019 at Allegheny Center Alliance Church, 250 E. Ohio St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel in the Union Place building behind the church followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements by NEELY FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019