Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST FRANKENFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST J. "BUD" FRANKENFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERNEST J. "BUD" FRANKENFIELD Obituary
FRANKENFIELD ERNEST J. "BUD"

Age 83, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, of Brentwood. Husband of the late Georgene; father of Mark (Joyce), Bryan (Jill), David and Ernie Frankenfield; grandfather of Nicole, Alyssa, Teagan, Gunnar and David Frankenfield; brother of Ed and the late Barbara Golon and Anthony (survived by Regina). Bud was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m.  If desired family suggests contributions to Disabled American Veterans, 1000 Liberty Avenue, Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERNEST's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -