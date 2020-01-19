|
FRANKENFIELD ERNEST J. "BUD"
Age 83, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, of Brentwood. Husband of the late Georgene; father of Mark (Joyce), Bryan (Jill), David and Ernie Frankenfield; grandfather of Nicole, Alyssa, Teagan, Gunnar and David Frankenfield; brother of Ed and the late Barbara Golon and Anthony (survived by Regina). Bud was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m. If desired family suggests contributions to Disabled American Veterans, 1000 Liberty Avenue, Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020