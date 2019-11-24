Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
ERNEST L. HARVEY Jr.

HARVEY, JR. ERNEST L.

Age 71, of Monroeville, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Oakland. Beloved husband of 46 years to Merianne Harvey; loving father of Eric (Heather) Harvey; cherished grandfather of Isabella, Julia, Hailey, and Devin; and caring brother of George Harvey. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest L. Harvey, Sr. and Gloria R. (Brown) Harvey; and son, Michael J. Harvey. Ernest was a proud Navy Veteran having served in the Vietnam War, and he operated the Super Computer during his 25 years at Westinghouse. He was also an avid Steelers fan. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at www.stjude.org/donate or by calling 1-800-478-5833. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
