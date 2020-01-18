Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST L. MILLER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERNEST L. MILLER Jr. Obituary
MILLER, JR. ERNEST L.

Age 72, of Homestead, died peacefully Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Eldercrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Munhall. He was born March 13, 1947 in Braddock and was the son of the late Ernest, Sr. and Lucetta Miller of North Braddock. He is survived by his sons, Ernest L. (Carli) Miller III of Elk Grove, CA, and William Miller of Cranberry, PA; grandsons, Atlas and Orion Miller of Elk Grove, CA; sisters, Laura and Theresa of Pittsburgh, Renee of Matthews, NC; brother, Frederick of Albany, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda and sister Sara. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERNEST's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -