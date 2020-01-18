|
MILLER, JR. ERNEST L.
Age 72, of Homestead, died peacefully Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Eldercrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Munhall. He was born March 13, 1947 in Braddock and was the son of the late Ernest, Sr. and Lucetta Miller of North Braddock. He is survived by his sons, Ernest L. (Carli) Miller III of Elk Grove, CA, and William Miller of Cranberry, PA; grandsons, Atlas and Orion Miller of Elk Grove, CA; sisters, Laura and Theresa of Pittsburgh, Renee of Matthews, NC; brother, Frederick of Albany, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda and sister Sara. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020