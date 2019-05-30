Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST RUSSELL "ERNIE" ROSS Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ERNEST RUSSELL "ERNIE" ROSS Jr. Obituary
ROSS JR. ERNEST "ERNIE" RUSSELL

Of Bridgeville, PA passed away May 25, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born on December 15, 1943, son of the late Ernest Russell and Theodosia Ross. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carol Ross and his three children, Christopher Ross, Tracey (Robert) Errey and Melissa (Michael) Toole. He will also be lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren, Taylor Ross, Abigail Ross, Conor Errey, Chad Errey, Cassidy Toole and Jensen Toole. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Ross and many loving cousins. Ernie was owner of Ross Auto Body and retired after 30 years in the business. He had a passion and knowledge for cars, both new and old, and was often still found "at work" after retiring - bringing along his four-legged companion, Gunner. Ernie was a member of the Library Sportsman Association where he enjoyed trap shooting. Friends received Friday, 4-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412-221-3333). Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now