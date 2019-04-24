Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Age 81, on Monday, April 22, 2019, of Mt. Lebanon. Husband of 52 years to Darlene (Plazinski); father of Christian (Margaret); son of the late Nick and Mary Coholic; brother of Barbara (John) Jankowski, the late Nicholas (Carol) Coholic, and the late Lucille (survived by Matt) Ostrofsky. Ernest graduated from South High in 1956, was a member of the National Honor Society, and President of the PA Junior Historians. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. Ernest was a probation officer for Juvenile Court for 36 years, worked part-time at Auberle Boys Home, and was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh Sports. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 881-4100, 4201 Brownsville RD., Brentwood, 15227, on Thursday and Friday, April 25 and 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 8:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church, at 9:30 a.m., followed by interment in Jefferson Memorial Park. Please send condolences to johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
